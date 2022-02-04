Kenya: House Health Committee Orders Consensus Talks on Revised NHIF Rates

Nairobi — The National Assembly Health Committee has given National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) 21 days to engage stakeholders, including private hospitals, on new contract pricing and rates.

While appearing before the committee chaired by Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, Kenya Association of Private Hospitals CEO Timothy Olweny and his Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council Counterpart Daniel Yumbia said they were not consulted during the development of the new contract

"We want the assurance from the government and the NHIF that the services in the private sector and government hospitals will be available for all Kenyans. We also want an assurance from private sector that they will continue rendering services to all Kenyans until this stalemate is sorted out," Kutuny said.

"We therefore expect a report from NHIF on the solutions which every stakeholder will be in agreement with."

The two said the new contract will force patients to top up money as they seek some services especially dialysis which NHIF has capped at Sh6500 per session having reviewed the limit from Sh9,500.

NHIF Chief Executive Officer Peter Kamunyo had defended the fund's decision saying the Sh6500 cap was only applicable for a session and a patient could undergo three sessions per week, an assertion Yumbia challenged.

"The doctor or the healthcare provider is the person who should determine how many sessions that a patient should undergo. Some patients go for two and others three or even four so they should per session and not limit the number," Yumbia said.

The meeting came days after the Ministry of Health was forced to temporarily suspend revised rates that the public health insurer pays for claims lodged by private facilities.

Private health facilities had threatened to turn away patients to protest NHIF's decision. They also raised concerns on settlement of claims.

NHIF Board Chairperson Lewis Nguyai said contracts between the insurer and other providers would be signed after March and effected from July 1, 2022.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had ordered the review stating that NHIF had been paying too much to private hospitals.