Kenya: Jubilee to Hold Much Awaited NDC on February 25

3 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party is set to hold its much-awaited National Delegates Conference (NDC) on February 25 and 26.

The party's Secretary-General Raphael Tuju issued a notice convening the NDC that will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The notice stated that the agenda of the NDC shall be to review, formulate and/or approve all policies of the party.

Also to be considered at the NDC are the proposed new seal, symbol and flag of the party

The ruling party has remained largely divided with numerous 'defections' including that of its Deputy Party leader William Ruto who fell out with the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which he plans to use in seeking the presidency in the 2022 presidential election.

