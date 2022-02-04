Kenya: TNA-Inspired Rebirth Top Agenda at Jubilee NDC

3 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The proposal to rebrand the ruling Jubilee Party and adopt new colours, symbol and flag has been listed as the top priority during the party's National Delegates Convention on February 25.

The party which was formed following the merger of President Uhuru Kenyatta's The National Alliance (TNA), Deputy President William Ruto's United Republican Party (URP) and smaller parties will seek to reinvent itself after a mass exodus triggered by internal wangle pitting factions allied to the two senior most pricipals against each other.

Ruto stormed out of the party after he was declared persona non grata, taking with him a majority of members including elected leaders and lawmakers.

He took over the Party for Development and Reforms (PDR), a Jubilee coalition member and rebranded the formation to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) triggering a mass exodus.

Other Jubilee Party members moved to smaller regional outfits amid an outcry from a section of the membership that the party had lost its touch with the populace following multiple by-election losses.

Remnants in the party have since dropped the handshake symbol and reintroduced a symbol featuring a dove originally depicted in the TNA logo.

The party has also dropped the yellow colour associated with Ruto's URP which features prominently in UDA's branding.

