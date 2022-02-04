Nigeria: Govt Uncovers 96 Financiers of Terrorism

The federal government has said that the analysis by the Nigerian FG Intelligence Unit (NFIU), between 2020 and 2021, has revealed 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, 424 associates of the financiers, involvement of about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change, while also identifying 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this in Abuja on Thursday, while detailing President Muhammadu Buhari Administration's fight against corruption and terrorism, also stated that the analysis by the NFIU has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects, who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.

"Also, from its analysis of tax evasion and tax avoidance linked to corruption, NFIU has identified N3.90trillion VAT and N3.7trillion in Withholding Tax due to the Government.

"NFIU has also sent 1,165 intelligence reports on cases of corruption, money laundering and other serious offences to 27 domestic agencies for investigation, prosecution and asset recovery.

"On terrorism financing, NFIU had intelligence exchanges on Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping and others with 19 countries. During the same period, 2020-2021, the organization returned fraudulently-obtained funds totalling US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims who came into the country", the federal government's spokesman added

To check terrorism financing in Nigeria, the minister explained that the federal government has deployed a plethora of tools, including the Money Laundering Act, 2004; the EFCC Act, 2004; the ICPC Act, 2000; the Department of State Services (DSS) and the NFIU to deal with the issue of corruption, money laundering and terror financing.

More details later