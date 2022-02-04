Nigeria: Angry Constituents Attack Lawmaker's Convoy

4 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

<i>An angry group of constituents accused Magaji Da'u of neglect and poor representation.</sub>

The convoy of a member of the House of Representatives, Magaji Da'u, was on Thursday attacked by his constutuents in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State for alleged poor representation.

The police said Mr Da'u, who represents Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency, was on his way to a political event in the area when his convoy came under attack.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, told PREMIUM TIMES that contrary to reports that the convoy was attacked by gunmen, "the incidents was caused by mere political disagreement between warring political groups"

"The situation is under control and the police have arrested some suspects with regard to the chaos, the police spokesperson said.

The attackers reportedly blocked the road on which the lawmaker was travelling to Kukuma community for the political event.

The residents hauled derogatory remarks, accusing the lawamaker of poor representation and abandoning his constituents until now that he started showing up because of the 2023 election.

The situation led to a confrontation between the assailants and the supporters of the lawmaker in his entourage.

The known phone contact of the lawamaker did not connect Thursday evening to obtain his comment on the incident.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X