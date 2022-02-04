Nigeria: APC Inaugurates Chairmen Despite Crises in State Chapters

<i>Chairmen of 34 state chapters and the FCT were inaugurated on Thursday without administration of oath.</sub>

The interim national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday presented certificates of return to the chairmen-elect of the party in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, two of the chairmen-elect were absent at the inauguration which took place at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

They are those of Sokoto and Zamfara States.

States whose chairmen were presented with certificates of return were Osun, Ogun, Kwara, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bauchi and Kebbi.

Others were Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Edo, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Ondo, Yobe, Taraba, Niger, Lagos, Oyo, Gombe, FCT, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Plateau and Imo.

"I have been asked to issue you a certificate of return as duly elected chairman of your state. It is going to be very brief," the APC interim National Secretary, John Akpanuodehede, said at the brief ceremony.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the chairman of the APC state chairmen, Bukar Dalori, in his address, thanked Mr Buni-led executives of the party for their leadership and assured them of working with all members across states.

"We have taken your charge in good faith and like soldiers, we shall be unrelenting in marching our party to a commanding and convincing victory in 2023.

"Let us also use this opportunity to assure members in our respective states that we shall work with every party member to ensure APC protects Nigeria from those who destroyed it in the past," he said in a statement received shortly after the event " he said.

The APC nationwide state congresses were held in October with many states producing parallel executives leading to the factioalisation of the party in the states.

Although the Governor Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee constituted a nine-member committee chaired by Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, last October to reconcile aggrieved members, not much success has been achieved in this regard.

The reconciliation committee submitted its interim report earlier in the week.

At the time of the inauguration, states such as Osun, Ogun, Kwara, Zamfara, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bauchi and Kebbi still had parallel executives.

Some of the aggrieved members are already seeking redress in court, one of which is Kano.

The Abuja High Court earlier in January, for the second time <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/505665-kano-apc-crisis-again-gandujes-faction-loses-in-court.html">ruled against a faction loyal to the Governor of Kano State</a>, Abdullahi Ganduje, to the benefit of another faction loyal to a former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.

Inauguration without oath

Against its usual procedure and as observed often by <a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a>, the 35 newly inaugurated chairmen of the party did not observe any oath of office

This is against Article 29 of the APC Constitution which mandates every elected or appointed officer of the party to be subscribed to the oath of office.

"Every Officer elected or appointed as an officer of the Party shall subscribe to the Oath of Office as provided in Schedule II to this Constitution before an appropriate Principal Officer of the Party as may be approved by the National Working Committee," the constitution states.

This newspaper cannot ascertain whether the act was deliberate or not, however, there have been arguments questioning Mr Buni's legal right to appoint or swear in party officers into offices.