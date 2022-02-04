Rwanda: Basketball Team Enter Camp Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

3 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national basketball team reported to residential camp on Wednesday evening in a bid to step up preparations for the forthcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for February 25-27 in Dakar, Senegal.

The team, under Senegalese tactician Cheikh Sarr and his newly appointed assistant Charles Mushumba, are camping at Elevate Hotel in Nyarutarama and will be conducting their daily training sessions at Kigali Arena.

Rwanda is in Group B, along with two-time reigning African champions Tunisia, Cameroon and South Sudan.

Meanwhile, foreign-based players Ntore Habimana (Canada) and Pierre Thierry Vandriessche (France) have already joined the team's camp, while U.S-based Axel Mpoyo is expected on February 4.

After a week in camp, Sarr will assess the 20-man roster and trim it to 15 players. The Rwandan side will play a warm-up game against Egypt in Dakar before embarking on the qualifiers campaign on February 25.

Players in camp:

Ali Kubwimana Kazingufu, Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Bello Nkanira, Aristide Mugabe, Armel Sangwe, Bruno Nyamwasa, Pascal Nkurunziza, Fiston Rutingabo, Thierry Nkundwa, Dieudonné Ndizeye, Victoire Mutabaruka, Eric Muhayemukiza, Olivier Shyaka, Elie Kaje, Hubert Kabera Bugingo, Arnaud Nkusi, Jean Paul Ndoli, Ntore Habimana and Pierre Thierry Vandriessche.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X