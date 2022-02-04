Tanzania: High Court Judge Pushes for E-Filing System

BUKOBA High Court Judge in-charge, Dr Ntemi Kilekamajenga has appealed to Kagera residents and all Tanzanians to utilise the electronic case filing system (e-filing) to speed up hearing of cases.

He made the appeal on Wednesday during celebrations to mark the climax of the Law Day held at the Bukoba High Court premises.

He said between January and December last year a total of 3,424 cases were filed at the Bukoba High Court Registry. Out of the number 3,314 cases were filed electronically. During same period at least 1,174 cases were heard through Video Conference and Visual Court, he said.

Judge Kilekamajenga explained that, development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), has marked another milestone in Tanzania Legal Regime and has greatly reduced paper work hence magistrates at all levels had been provided with a laptop.

'Following this remarkable progress a magistrate can easily record proceedings of a case and deliver judgement within a short period or possibly on same day. Laptops have replaced the outdated typewriters," he said.

He also called for the need to speed up hearing of cases for the sake of timely provision of justice to all people. He said that the court is currently undergoing major reforms aimed at improving service delivery especially on justice provision.

"We will also look at what is needed to be done to make Artificial Intelligence more effective in providing justice in a friendly and easy way in languages that most stakeholders will understand. The judiciary intends to abolish the current practice of taking proceedings and evidence manually," he noted.

Judge Kilekamajenga pointed out that this year's theme prepares stakeholders in the legal sector to understand that the Judiciary and the entire justice dispensation system are moving towards not only total use of technology, but also reaping benefits from major investment made in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

"In these times when technology is driven by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it is also a good time for the Judiciary and all stakeholders in the justice chain to begin the journey towards e-judiciary," he said.

He explained that the new technology enabled persons living in far away areas such as Kyerwa and Ngara districts to file their cases on line instead of traveling long distance to Bukoba. Also, a witness can easily be recorded without appearing in person in court. This advantage saved time and resources, he said.

However, he said more efforts should be made to educate members of the public on the ICT and how people can benefit from the technology. JSDS allows litigants to file cases online through electronic case filing system.The new electronic system intends to promote citizen's rights to access justice and will allow anyone to read decisions almost immediately after delivery.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Tanganyika Law Society (Kagera Chapter), Advocate Peter Matete has urged citizens to utilize free legal services provided by TLS.

"Due to increasing number of people who fail to hire advocates TLS (Kagera Chapter) has established a centre in Bukoba Municipal Council as plans were ongoing to extend the service to other districts. This aimed to ease congestion of cases and remandees," he said.

He also said about 65 TLS members died last year due to Covid-19 pandemic of which three advocates were from Kagera region including the late Principal State Attorney Hashim Ngole, Ms Aneth Rwiza and Ms Jacquline Mrema.