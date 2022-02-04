Tanzania: Kagera RC for Joint Efforts to Control Sporadic Killings

4 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC), Major Gen Charles Mbuge has appealed for public cooperation to help the government to bring to an end rising cases of killings which have rocked the country recently.

He made the appeal during the climax of the Law Day held in Bukoba Municipal Council on Wednesday noting that reports suggest that the main reasons are social conflicts, including love affairs, family disputes, superstitions and mob killings.

Home Affairs Minister, Eng Hamad Masauni said recently in Dodoma that between January 1 and 31, this year the country has recorded a growing trend of death incidents totaling to 179 cases, whereby more than 150 suspects were detained in various areas, with regions including Kagera, Dodoma, Mara and Kigoma leading in the number of incidents.

Eng Masauni explained that the government has formed a special committee tasked with investigating and deriving possible solutions which will serve as a national strategy to end the rising cases of killings.

Similarly, the minister directed the police force to come up with immediate solutions which will help to respond to the problem, calling upon them to speed up investigations to the murder related incidents for the public to get answers.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X