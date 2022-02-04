Tanzania: Fish Value Rises to 166bn/

FISH worth 166.5bn/- were traded in the registered markets during the quarter ending September last year which is 54.4 per cent higher than 107.8bn/- in the similar quarter in 2020, driven by volume increase following favourable weather and increased use of proper fishing tools.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report a total of 37,840 tonnes were traded in the market during the period under review compared to 17,990.7 tonnes in the corresponding quarter.

All zones recorded an increase, with Lake Zone representing 64.0 per cent of the total value of fish sold in the markets.

The Lake Zone traded a total of 23,654.4 tonnes in the quarter under review that generated 106.5bn/- compared to 5,603.5 tonnes of fish worth 60.5bn/- in the corresponding quarter 2020.

In the Southern Highlands, a total of 4,268.5 tonnes of fish were traded with a value of 15.35bn/- compared to 3,186.6 tonnes worth 13.33bn/- in a similar quarter in 2020.

For the Southern Eastern zone, a total of 4,139.5 tonnes of fish were traded in the registered markets during the quarter under review generating 22.51bn/- compared to 4,759.3 tonnes with 17.50bn/- in the previous year.

In the Dar es Salaam zone, a total of 2,880.4 tonnes of fish worth 10.56bn/- were traded in the reference period compared to 2,845.8 tonnes of fish valued at 8.36bn/- in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

The Central zone traded a total of 208.1 tonnes valued at 1.26bn/- in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 137.1 tonnes worth 633.9m/- in the corresponding quarter.