Rwanda: Covid-19 - RBC Deploys Mobile Clinic to Boost Vaccination Drive

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has deployed a mobile clinic among other mechanisms for availing the Covid-19 booster vaccination shot closer to people in different areas around Kigali City.

On top of the door-to-door vaccination campaign carried out countrywide, and the use of taxi motos to reach remote areas, RBC added a van in Kigali to reach all people and make vaccination accessible.

The van, which was deployed on Thursday, February 3, will be moving from Sonatubes-Rwandex, Rwandex - Kanogo, and Kanogo- Poids lourds- Nyabugogo to give Covid vaccine doses to eligible people.

The move, according to health officials, aims at administering the booster shot to all eligible adult population, meaning three months after the second dose of vaccine.

Early December 2021, Rwanda achieved its target of administering two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to 30 percent of the population before the year ended.

As of Wednesday, statistics from the Ministry of Health show that at least 1,071,593 Rwandans have received the booster shot while 8,606,644 people are inoculated with the first dose and 7,125,063 people have received the second dose.

On the same date, the positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent with 38 people who tested positive, and the country recorded zero deaths and no new hospitalization cases.