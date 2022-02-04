Rwanda: Covid-19 - RBC Deploys Mobile Clinic to Boost Vaccination Drive

3 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has deployed a mobile clinic among other mechanisms for availing the Covid-19 booster vaccination shot closer to people in different areas around Kigali City.

On top of the door-to-door vaccination campaign carried out countrywide, and the use of taxi motos to reach remote areas, RBC added a van in Kigali to reach all people and make vaccination accessible.

The van, which was deployed on Thursday, February 3, will be moving from Sonatubes-Rwandex, Rwandex - Kanogo, and Kanogo- Poids lourds- Nyabugogo to give Covid vaccine doses to eligible people.

The move, according to health officials, aims at administering the booster shot to all eligible adult population, meaning three months after the second dose of vaccine.

Early December 2021, Rwanda achieved its target of administering two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to 30 percent of the population before the year ended.

As of Wednesday, statistics from the Ministry of Health show that at least 1,071,593 Rwandans have received the booster shot while 8,606,644 people are inoculated with the first dose and 7,125,063 people have received the second dose.

On the same date, the positivity rate stood at 0.5 per cent with 38 people who tested positive, and the country recorded zero deaths and no new hospitalization cases.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X