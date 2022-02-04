Rwanda: Rutsiro Beef Up Squad With Two Signings

3 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rutsiro FC have made two more signings as they seek to strengthen their team for the second round of the 2021/22 Rwanda premier league season.

The club's new arrivals are Martin Muhayimana, signed from local side Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle, and DR Congolese striker Ahombo Motumba who was acquired from DC Bana Nyiragongo.

Motumba is well known in DR Congo, having attained cult status at AS Dauphins Noirs in the early stages of his career and is well noted for clinical finishing abilities.

The duo are expected to be an integral part of Rutsiro as they hope to improve upon their position on the league log.

Rutsiro are currently tenth on the 16-team league log with 16 points from 14 games.

