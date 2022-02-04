Rwanda: RIB Investigates Suspected Homicide in Gatenga

3 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Better Benigne Uhiriwe

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau is investigating a case of suspected murder of a 37-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a bush in the Kigali suburb of Gatenga on Monday, January 31.

Chantal Nyiraneza, a mother of two, who was a resident of Gashyekero village, Nyanza cell in Gatenga sector, Kicukiro District, was reportedly found dead by two boys who were cutting grass at around 9:30a.m, according to residents.

"It is believed to be a murder case, but there is still no evidence of who is behind it, investigation is still ongoing," Thierry Murangira, RIB Spokesperson told The New Times on Wednesday.

He said they were still awaiting autopsy results and vowed that anyone responsible will be brought to book.

Residents said Nyiraneza was a vendor who mostly sold corn on the streets.

Eyewitnesses said her body was recovered in a cornfield of a nearby protestant church in Ihuriro village, a few kilometers from her home.

When the two young men found the body, residents said, they alerted an older man, who in turn informed the head of Isibo in the area, Cyprien Gatashya.

"He called me and I also immediately informed our cell leader, who then alerted RIB. From what we saw the body bore no wounds and had no blood on it but RIB is looking into the matter," he told this reporter.

Residents say the deceased had last been seen in public at a local bar the night before her body was recovered.

Emmanuel Niyonkuru, the head of Nyanza cell, declined to comment, saying people should wait for the outcome of the investigation.

