Zimbabwe: Four Women, Four Constituencies, One Mission

HARARE residents, who have for decades been receiving a raw deal from opposition councillors and legislators, have a chance to vote for service delivery and accountability in the forthcoming by-elections.

In Harare, where 12 constituencies are up for grabs, four women, namely Cde Mavis Gumbo, Cde Betty Nhambu, Cde Zalerah Makari and Cde Loice Magweba are on a mission to win the constituencies of Harare East, Kuwadzana, Epworth and Harare Central respectively.

After trying twice, businesswoman Cde Gumbo is bullish that this time around she will be elected on the Zanu PF ticket in Harare East.

"For the past few decades, Harare East has lagged in visible and vocal representation and general infrastructural development," she said in an interview.

"Most challenges faced by Harare East constituency can be attributed to the surrender by the electorate of key urban service delivery portfolios to an inept and self-serving, self-centred anti-revolutionary opposition cabal since the year 2000.

"Additionally, there is a lack of administrative co-ordination between responsible Government Ministries and Members of Parliament in the Metropolitan Provinces. This has created a lot of developmental discord, leading to the general neglect of the constituency.

"With my vast experience in politics and administration, I pledge to ensure that when elected, I will be the bridge between the Government, local council and the community of Harare East."

A holder of an Executive Masters' Degree in Business Administration (MSU), Bachelor of Business Administration (MSU), Diploma in Public Relations (ZIPR), Diploma in Journalism and Professional Writing and LCCI Marketing Diploma, Cde Gumbo is also resident in the constituency where she has endured poor service delivery at the hands of successive MDC councillors and legislators.

"As a representative of the people, I aim to be indispensable in facilitating local and foreign investment within the constituency for enhanced and resilient livelihoods, empowerment and job opportunities through the establishment of youth business mentorship programmes, incubation hubs and fostering of youth ownership and control of productive resources.

"I also aim to unlock opportunities for employment creation through sport and recreation and encourage local authorities to set up quotas for allocation of residential and commercial stands for youths and women," said the former sports administrator.

On her part, Cde Makari, the revolutionary party's candidate for Epworth, who once had a bite of the cherry, said she returns to finish the job she started.

The no-nonsense character is set to represent the ruling party, Zanu PF, in the coming by-elections set for March 26.

"I am very confident of reclaiming the seat for Zanu PF," she said. "The seat was a Zanu PF seat prior to 2018 elections, but now we are in the by-elections and I am saying let us do what is necessary for the people by offering service delivery and other developmental projects and win back the Zanu PF seat that went to the opposition in 2018."

In 2018, Zanu PF could have won the constituency, but Cde Makari concedes that her error of judgment cost the party, as she stood as an independent candidate splitting the vote and automatically expelling herself from the ruling party.

A disciplinary committee cleared her and she won in the recently held primary elections, earning herself the honours to redeem not only herself but the party too.

"There is no political space for an independent candidate in Epworth constituency," said Cde Makari.

"I was born and bred in Zanu PF. I have come to stand as a Zanu PF candidate for the by-elections and the 2023 elections. My loyalty to the party and the President is unquestionable because I am a Zanu PF cadre."

Cde Makari said her thrust was hinged on Vision 2030.

"I promise the electorate to finish the work that we started," she said.

"My thrust is really on development. My thrust in this particular election is hinged on Vision 2030, which is to make Zimbabwe an upper middle income economy.

"We want to capacitate the people of Epworth. We want to empower them. The only way we can do that is to maintain a conducive environment so that people can thrive."

Just like Cde Makari who was once in the august House, in Kuwadzana, Cde Nhambu believes the ruling party will reclaim its seat.

"I am very confident of reclaiming the seat," she said.

"Zanu PF is carrying some developmental projects to transform the livelihoods of the people. I am happy to represent Zanu PF in the forthcoming by-elections."

Harare Central Zanu PF candidate Mrs Loice Magweba, a renowned educationist and businesswoman, said she was geared to change Harare Central constituency for the better by ensuring service delivery to the people.

"I am confident of winning the seat for Zanu PF," she said.

"I am an experienced politician and understand how the Government works. I have already been working with women in poultry projects in some parts of the constituency. I partnered Harare City Council to repair roads in Mukuvisi District, made donations to old people's homes in Arcadia, St Martins and Braeside.

"As a Harare Central resident, I know about 90 percent of the residents' needs. I will engage residents through meetings to understand their concerns on monthly basis to close the gap."

Cde Magweba said the constituency was in the hands of the opposition for years, but no meaningful development has taken place, disadvantaging the voters.