Zimbabwe: Garwe Readies Mash East for Polls

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

ZANU PF chairman for Mashonaland East Cde Daniel Garwe has embarked on a provincial tour to interact with the party's District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members, as the ruling party gears for the forthcoming March 26 by-elections and the 2023 general elections.

Cde Garwe, accompanied by the provincial executive, met with DCC members on Wednesday at Goromonzi Rural District Council and discussed burning issues in the district. Provincial members from all four wings, Central Committee members and Goromonzi DCC, attended the meeting.

The need for unity and discipline was highlighted, while emphasis on forgiveness and tolerance was also made.

"The party's ideology disciplines us," said Cde Garwe. "Respect for oneself and everyone also helps us. Let us support people in the party leadership genuinely, in that way we will be indirectly supporting President Mnangagwa.

"President Mnangagwa has love for unity, so work together as a district so that you contribute to the achievement of the five million votes (for the President in the 2023 harmonised elections).

"Let us learn to apologise to one another. I will apologise to Cde (Ozias) Bvute, for we got into an election against each other and a lot could have gone wrong."

Cde Garwe urged party supporters to register in their numbers so that Zanu PF wins resoundingly. Zanu PF Women's League provincial chairperson Cde Aplonia Munzverengwi, advised members to be wary of gossip peddlers keen on dividing the party.

"Whenever one gossips, they should know that they do not live in isolation, we will get who said what and where. Be warned on lying and gossiping so that one gets favours," she said. "Our bags are packed and ready to go and get all women on board to contribute to five million votes. On by-elections, we are geared to go and win all the seats without any questions.

"Youths are not present physically, but on WhatsApp platforms they are flooded, we want to see you more visible on the ground."

Cde Erick Samunda, the War Veterans League chairman for Mashonaland East province said: "Our work is to unite people in Zimbabwe. We only campaign for party candidates against opposition and not our internal elections, we should not take sides.

"This is what we continuously advise each other as war veterans. In an internal election, if we as war veterans support one candidate, what about the other.

"We should not cause problems as the war veterans league but support the main wing and all other wings for the benefit of the party."

Cde Samunda said they will work extra hard to achieve the 5 million votes for President Mnangagwa.

In his remarks, Cde Alister Marimbizhike, DCC Chairman for Goromonzi, commended the provincial executive for the visit and spreading the message of unity and discipline.