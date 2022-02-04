Malawi: Govt Procures Science and Mathematics Textbooks for Secondary Schools

The Ministry of Education has procured 1, 292, 976 science and mathematics textbooks for as well as teachers' guides for distribution in public secondary schools in the country.

The materials have been sourced with funding from the World Bank, through its Equity with Quality Learning at Secondary (EQUALS) project.

The Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje, on Wednesday presided over the symbolic presentation of the textbooks at Masuku Community Day Secondary school in Mangochi.

"This is historic to the nation because it is the first time each student in secondary schools to have a science and mathematics textbooks for themselves," she said.

NyaLonje said regardless of the state of a school, when a teacher meets learner there should be some quality work.

With the provision of the textbooks, she said, government expects quality of learning to improve.

The headmaster for the school, Master Kajawo, said there was a challenge in both teaching and learning of science subjects due to limited textbooks.

"This brought a big challenge to the quality of education. We are optimistic that with the coming of the books will enhance teaching and learning and the pass rate will increase," he said.

Kajawo therefore assured that the books will be cared and be used for the intended purpose.