Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates Photo-Voltaic Power Station

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday inaugurated a photo-voltaic power station in the Ngapa administrative post, in Mueda district in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The power station was built by the National Energy Fund (FUNAE), at a cost of 140.8 million meticais (about 2.2 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate). It is also part of the government's drive to electrify all the country's administrative posts by 2024.

"With this inauguration, we want to show the strategic importance of renewable sources of energy in the sustainable development of the country", said Nyusi.

He stressed that gradually the government is taking electricity to all parts of the country, and is eliminating all the old, diesel-fired generating systems, in line with the international agenda to protect the environment and mitigate climate change.

"We want Mozambique to be a relevant actor in this phase of energy transition", he added. "That is why we are working to approve legislation that opens room for more investment in the sector, increasing the availability of electricity and reducing the price in favour of the end consumers".

The electrification of the administrative posts is part of the government's "Energy for All" which aims to ensure universal access to electricity by 2030.

Last month, Nyusi reiterated his conviction that the government will meet its target of bringing electricity to 10 million Mozambicans by 2024. That would increase national electricity coverage to 64 per cent of the population, compared with 44 per cent in late 2021.