Mozambique: Covid-19 - 94 New Cases, 29 Recoveries and Six Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further 94 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, but only 29 recoveries, thus reversing the trend over most of January for the number of recoveries to outstrip the number of new cases.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,229,425 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,742 of them in the previous 24 hours.

2,648 of these tests gave negative results, and 94 people tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 224,043.

Of the new cases identified on Wednesday, 48 were men and 46 were women. The provinces with the largest number of new cases were Gaza (22 - 23.4 per cent) and Maputo city (21 - 22.3 per cent). There were also 13 cases from Cabo Delgado, eight from Maputo province, seven from Inhambane, six from Tete, four each from Niassa, Manica and Sofala, three from Nampula and two from Zambezia.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the virus) dropped from 4.31 per cent on Tuesday to 3.43 per cent on Wednesday.

Over the same 24 hour period, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (two in Maputo, two in Sofala, one in Manica and one in Gaza), and three new cases were admitted (one each in Maputo, Gaza and Manica).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell from 56 on Tuesday to 47 on Wednesday. 22 of these patients (46.8 per cent) were in Maputo. There were between one and four patients in each of the other provinces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry reported six more deaths from Covid-19. The latest victims were four men and two women, aged between 28 and 54. Four of them died in Maputo, one in Manica and one in Tete. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 2,180.

All 29 of the recoveries were in Gaza, The total number of recoveries is now 215,446, which is 96.2 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 6,354 on Tuesday to 6,413 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 3,613 (56.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,414; Zambezia, 295; Inhambane, 227; Cabo Delgado, 196; Tete, 184; Gaza, 147; Niassa, 142; Manica, 105; Nampula, 69; and Sofala, 21.

The Ministry also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 48,060 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. This brings the total number of people fully vaccinated against the disease to 9,677,600, which is 63.6 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.