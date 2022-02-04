Mozambique: 'Anonymous Heroes' Fight Against Terrorism - Nyusi

Maputo — Mueda (Mozambique), 3 Feb (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Thursday that Mozambique in general, and the northern district of Mueda in particular, remain places where "anonymous heroes" are sparing no effort, day and night, to fight against the terrorists who are the main enemies of the country's development.

Nyusi was speaking in Mueda town, in Cabo Delgado province, at the main ceremonies marking Mozambican Heroes Day, 3 February, commemorating the assassination of the first President of the Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo), Eduardo Mondlane, on 3 February 1969.

Also attending the ceremonies was South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the current chairperson of the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Organ on Political, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Nyusi stressed the role of veterans from Mozambique's independence war against Portuguese colonial rule, who have formed local militias to fight alongside the defence and security forces, against the islamist terrorists, who have been operating in Cabo Delgado since October 2017.

"With a high sense of patriotism they remain committed to defending the people and their property", said the President. "This has led to a tightening of the pressure and pursuit against the terrorists".

Of more than 1,700 Mozambicans decorated on Thursday for their services to the country, 235 are members of the local Cabo Delgado militias, whom Nyusi praised for the courage displayed in the fight against the jihadists.

"They didn't wait for any orders before they embarked upon this noble mission", he said.

The ceremony was held symbolically at the same place where, on 16 June 1960, colonial forces massacred Mozambican protesters demanding independence. Mueda today houses the headquarters of the Northern Operational Command in the fight against the terrorist groups,

Nyusi also thanked Ramaphosa for accepting his invitation to join Mozambicans in the celebration of Heroes' Day. "He could come on other occasions and for other purposes, but he decided to honour us with his presence on the Day of our Heroes", he declared.