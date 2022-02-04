Zimbabwe: Thomas Mapfumo Endorses Chamisa

Outspoken Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo has endorsed the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa before urging him to stand with the people.

The Zimbabwean music legend is in self-imposed exile in the US.

He has also been a fierce critic of the ruling Zanu PF party accusing the officials of corruption and mismanaging the economy.

In a video clip, which he shared on his Twitter handle, Mapfumo encouraged Chamisa to always stand with the people.

"Mr. Chamisa, my name is Mukanya or Thomas Mapfumo, how are you and your family? Congratulations on your birthday," he wrote.

"I hear you are now 44-years-old and we thank God and our ancestors. May they protect you and grant you many more years on earth.

"I am kindly asking you to continue standing by the people, they are the power, they are the rulers, and they are also your power, I thank you," Mapfumo said.

Chamisa lost narrowly in the 2018 presidential election to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the two are expected to square off again next year.