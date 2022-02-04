Nigeria Needs Urgent Measures to Address High Fertility Rate - Buhari

4 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday stressed the need for urgent measures to address Nigeria's high fertility rate, through expanding access to modern contraceptive methods across the country.

Buhari, who spoke at the launch of the Revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development, inaugurated the National Council on Population Management, NCPM, chaired by him, and the Vice President as the deputy chairman, with heads of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, as members.

On the country's revised population policy, he said its overall goal was to improve the quality of life and standards of living of all Nigerians, which remained one of the major aspirations of his government.

The President said: "The policy emphasizes the urgency to address Nigeria's sustained high fertility rate, through expanding access to modern family planning, counselling and commodities as well as promote births spacing.

"This will enable Nigeria to achieve rapid fertility control, improve the health of women, adolescents, new born and children, and other population groups."

He said Nigeria's population, the largest in Africa and seventh globally, was hinged on a youthful population, with more than 72 percent of them being below 30 years, while half of the female population is in their reproductive years (15-49 years).

"These levels have implications for sustained population growth and narrowed prospects to achieving population management, facilitating sufficient demographic transition, harnessing our demographic endowment and eventually realizing sustainable development," he said.

The President, while commenting on other highlights of the revised population policy, said it stressed the importance of investing in quality education of young people (particularly girls), human capital development, advancing holistic efforts to achieve significant demographic transition.

"The Revised Population Policy is rich with all necessary information that will guide the implementation of Nigeria's Mid-term and Perspective Development Plan.

"It will further address concerns of the large population of young people who are our pride, our future and assets to drive our development efforts," the President said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X