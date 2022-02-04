Nigeria: Northern Youths Shelve Planned Protests Against Govt Over Varsity Fees Hike

Abuja — The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, on Thursday, said it has suspended all planned protests against the Federal Government over what it described as "an indiscriminate hike" in tuition fees of universities in the region.

This is as the body commended the Senate for swinging into action with a pledge to invite concerned authorities in order to mitigate the consequential effect of the hike in tuition costs.

Recall that the coalition of 52 Arewa civil society groups had penultimate week condemned the sharp increase in the cost of varsity education across the Northern states, threatening to mobilise students in the region to resist it.

However, the National Coordinator, CNG's Student Wing, Jamilu Charanchi, while briefing journalists in Abuja, urged the Senate not to renege on its promise to enable students from poor and marginalised families to access tertiary education and break the chain of poverty.

Consequently, he appealed "to the students and all other well-meaning Nigerians to remain law-abiding and not take the law into their hands, as the Senate promises to address the issue in the most decent and polite way possible.

"In line with the above, all zonal rallies and state press conferences should be on hold, pending the outcome from the Senate."