Zimbabwe: Motivational Speaker Takes Message to the Diaspora

A United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean motivational speaker and author, Rujeko Oscars-Brown, has launched her first purposeful planning tour aimed at improving the lives of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.

This week, Brown also conducted a workshop at the Bridge Hotel and Spa in Wetherby, United Kingdom, with an additional six other events slated for this year.

The events will focus on developing an awareness on planning for life for the best outcomes and for people to know the implications of not planning.

They will be held under the theme, "If you fail to plan, plan to fail".

Other topics that were covered were property development, entrepreneurship, filming and acting, health and wellness.

Brown is a motivational speaker whose messages urge the diaspora to excel to their highest potential through improved decision making.

In an interview, she said she will continue talking about business ventures that people can tap into as part of planning for 2022.

"Always follow a plan in everything that you do in life, that is the only way you can operate at your full potential. You have to write things down. You need to actually develop planning as a skill.

"This is true in business as it is in health and well-being. Mastering the art of purposeful planning is choosing a path that leads to having abundance in life - physically, spiritually and emotionally.

"It leads to financial security and long term wealth."

Brown recently published her first book entitled, "For A Season: Live Learn Grow", which she says was inspired by societal settings in Africa and the world.

She is a certified NLP life coach who holds multiple degrees from the University of Bradford, Huddersfield and Sheffield Hallam in UK.

In this book, Brown shares how the family navigated these challenges by trusting in the all-knowing power of God.

Even with Covid-19 restrictions adding to their troubles, the family witnessed "the miracle of an answered prayer".

Arriving in the UK 20 years ago gave Brown an opportunity to see the world through a different perspective.

She believes the eclectic cultural experience gave her a unique insight into people and their various motivations.

Having worked in the education sectors in Africa and the UK, including non-governmental organisations, Brown's passion is in helping individuals unleash their maximum potential to become the best of themselves in their business and career.

She is able to impact people by her coaching, mentoring, speaking and writing skills. The book is full of techniques to move one from learning to doing.

It is mainly for women, although a great read for men, young couples and teenagers. It will help one make massive changes both practically and emotionally.

The book is available in local stores.