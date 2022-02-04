Zimbabwe: Post-Mortem for 3 Girls Found in Dam

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East Province are investigating a case where three girls aged 9,10 and 13 from Mutoko were found dead in a dam near All Souls Mission.

The incident occurred at a dam in Gadzai Village under Chief Mutoko on January 30. The dead are Hazel Chinomwe (9), Lucia Yekeye (10) and Audrey Useni (13).

Police sources say the trio's parents discovered they were missing around 1pm on January 30 and a search party ensued.

Around 10pm on the same day, a search team proceeded to a dam near All Souls Mission where they saw the children's clothes nearby, raising suspicion they could have drowned.

It is further alleged that some members of the search team went into the dam where they discovered and retrieved the trio's bodies.

A report was made at Makosa Police Station where officers were dispatched to attend to the scene.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

"The matter was reported at Makosa Police Station and officers attended to the scene where they discovered no injuries on the bodies of Audrey and Hazel while that of Lucia was bleeding through the genitals.

"The bodies were ferried to All Souls Mission where they were certified dead by the hospital doctor," he said.

Speculation has been rife that the three could have been raped and dumped.

However, police sources said they await confirmation from post-mortem results, which could be announced today.

Yesterday, there were reports that a suspect in the case had been picked up by police, but no official confirmation could be obtained.

Insp Chazovachiyi appealed to parents and guardians to always educate their children on the dangers of playing in water bodies.

He said parents should make it a point to know where their children would be playing at all times.