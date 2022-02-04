Zimbabwe: Gospel Musician Infuses Kanindo in New Album

GOSPEL musician Shantel Sithole has unleashed her second eight-track album titled "Golden Glory", which infuses the Kanindo beats in her songs.

Shantel has already been rocking the airwaves with her hit Kanindo song Toraswa Muswe featuring Mark Ngwazi.

"Golden Glory", which was produced by Makumbe Productions, was launched at a hotel in Harare on Wednesday amid pomp and funfair and under strict Covid-19 regulations.

It was graced by Baba naAmai Charamba, Baba Harare and Agatha Murudzwa among other musicians who came to support Shantel.

The decorated gospel kanindo singer gave a much hyped performance which entertained the crowd and left them yearning for more.

Songs on the album include, "Dendere", "Mhirizhonga", "Simomo", "Chengetedza Vabereki" featuring Agatha Murudzwa and "Sorry" featuring Blessing Gomo based in South Africa, "Nganganga" featuring Jiti maestro Baba Harare, "Nherera" and "Torasa Muswe" featuring Mark Ngwazi.

In an interview, Shantel said she was amazed with the support she received from fellow artistes and the corporate world.

"The support I received today is so amazing and I did not think I would have such an overwhelming support.

"I thank God and to me it is a surprise," she said.

"This has showed how good it is to have relations with other artists because many artists, including those that I did not think would here to grace the album launch, came.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am really happy because they really supported me.

"I hope I will continue to keep this relationship strong, keep the good character, communication and continue working together with them."

Shantel also partnered with Padare on the song called "Padare" which talks about the protection of women and the girl child.

She said the song was aimed at raising an awareness against domestic violence and child abuse, especially to the girl child.

"They wrote the lyrics and asked me to sing for them," said Shantel.

"They said most women were suffering from domestic violence and it was the same to some men and I can help them to raise awareness through my music.

"They said it was the only way they can reach out to everyone across the country."

Shantel said she will be working on video productions starting next week and people should expect nothing but fireworks.

She said the first video will be of the song titled "Nganganga" featuring Baba Harare followed by other tracks on the album.

Shantel was planning on doing more shows this year with other artiste, while preparing for a new album, as part of her future plans.