Zimbabwe: Medical Fraternity Mourns Bwakura

The medical fraternity has mourned the death of a leading specialist physician Dr Tapiwanashe Rameck Bwakura, who was a expert in internal medicine and the promotion of specialised clinics meant to offer health services to people living with HIV.

Dr Bwakura died in South Africa on Sunday where he was receiving treatment for cancer.

He was 62.

At the time of his death, he was head of division internal medicine and consultant specialist physician at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

"His commitment to duty and sacrifice will serve as an example to many. He was a great physician indeed," said Dr Christopher Pasi, chief executive officer of Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

"Dr Bwakura was a renowned clinician and academic who was committed to improving the care of patients in Zimbabwe. He continued to offer training to healthcare trainees and clinical care to some of the most underprivileged members of society who patronized Sally Mugabe Central hospital by virtue of its catchment area.

"His empathy for patients earned him great respect from his peers and students alike, serving as a mentor who taught by doing rather than ordering."

Veteran urologist and specialist surgeon Mr Christopher Samkange expressed shock over the untimely demise of Dr Bwakura.

"His death is a huge blow to the medical fraternity. I was shocked to hear of the passing on of this dedicated health professional who was a specialist physician that opened the OI (Opportunistic Infections) Clinics at Harare Hospital (now Sally Mugabe Central Hospital)," he said.

"Dr Bwakura taught junior doctors and medical students with enthusiasm and passion that reflected his commitment to the future of our health service."

Mr Samkange recalled Dr Bwakura's administrative skills and lobbying prowess when pushing the government to bring out critical reforms in the healthcare sector and to improve the welfare of health professionals.

"He took the welfare of doctors, nurses and other health professionals to heart to the extent that he was never on the sidelines each time there was a disturbance or dispute," he said. "He cared enough to want a good resolution each time. I will always remember him for the sterling work he did as the secretary general of the Zimbabwe Medical Association. Indeed, long after he left the office there were many who thought he was still the SG!

"He worked hard towards a balanced and rational service, to that end he steered the National Tariff Committee always towards sustaining the service while ensuring equity and access to the service."

Dr Bwakura was born on July 05, 1960 in Buhera. He started his education at Mombeyarara Primary in 1966 and went on to finish his studies at Hartzell Primary School in 1972.

Dr Bwakura enrolled at Hartzell Secondary School, completing A level in 1978.

In the dying years of the armed struggle, he crossed the country to Botswana before proceeding to Germany to study medicine.

He graduated in 1986 and completed his internship in 1987. Dr Bwakura returned home in 1988 and joined medical practice working at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

He later did a post-graduate masters programme in Internal Medicine at the University of Zimbabwe and graduated in 1993.

Dr Bwakura joined the Division of Medicine at Harare Central Hospital (now Sally Mugabe Central Hospital) as a senior registrar in 1994, a position he held for two years until he was promoted to consultant specialist physician in 1996.

He was appointed head of division for Internal Medicine at Harare Central Hospital, succeeding the late Dr Kumbirai Mubwandarikwa, who was Chief Government Physician and Head of Medicine under whom he worked when he joined the hospital in 1988.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel, and three sons, Mudiwa, Tapiwanashe Farirai and Anesu.