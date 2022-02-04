Zimbabwe: Beer Drinker Loses Car to Bogus Cops

THREE bogus police officers stole a Honda Fit in Harare after confronting the owner who was drinking beer outside the vehicle at a city flat on Tuesday and accused him of violating Covid-19 regulations.

They grabbed his keys and drove off pretending they were impounding the vehicle.

It is not clear whether or not the victim, aged 35, was alone at his vehicle when he was confronted.

A report was made to the police.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the theft took place half an hour after midnight on Wednesday at Chiringira Flats, corner Leopold Takawira Street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue.

"Three suspects who masqueraded as police officers stole a green Honda Fit vehicle ACL7394 which the complainant aged 35 had parked while drinking beer outside the vehicle," he said.

Police have now confirmed the car was stolen and have intensified their investigations.

The incident comes after a 26-year-old Bulawayo man lost his vehicle, a Honda Fit, to unknown thieves on Monday after he left it unattended while ferrying some goods into his house.

Another man in Harare lost his vehicle to thieves while shopping in the city centre.

In the Bulawayo incident, the man had left the vehicle for a short period before he discovered it was missing.

The incident of the stolen blue Honda Fit vehicle (ADD 8285) occurred at Rothbath Mansion Court at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara Street and Fifth Avenue, Bulawayo on Monday at about 3:13am.

The Harare incident involves a 23-year-old man who lost his Toyota Runx last Friday in the city after he left it unattended and went shopping near the intersection of Julia Zvobgo Street (Rezende Street) and Augustino Neto Avenue (Speke Avenue).

Police have been urging the public to lock their cars and not to leave the keys in the ignition as there were some criminals targeting them.