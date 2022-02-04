Zimbabwe: Woman Up for U.S.$266k Fraud

POLICE are looking for a Harare woman, Irene Tatenda Nyikadzino Kubvoruno, who was allegedly involved in a US$266 000 fraud.

It is alleged that Kubvoruno lied to a complainant that she had won a tender to supply basic commodities to a local non-governmental organisation worth US$266 000 and the partner would receive back the money with a 60 percent interest.

Kubvoruno, after receiving the money in good faith, became evasive, leading to the complainant filing a report with the police.

Police have since issued a statement appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Kubvoruno.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Commercial Crimes Division Northern Region is appealing for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Irene Tatenda Nyikadzino Kubvoruno N.R 63-1019017-K- 47 whose last known address is number 14002, Madokero Estates, Harare," said the police.

"The accused person misrepresented to the complainant that she had won a tender to supply basic commodities to a local non-governmental organisation and was looking for a business partner. The complainant acted on the misrepresentation and injected US$266 000-00 on the belief that he would get a 60 percent share from the purported business deal which never materialised.

"Investigations conducted thus far have failed to unearth the accused person's current whereabouts. Anyone with information that may lead to the location or arrest of the accused persons to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Assistant Inspector Gloriant Amos Mushayavanhu on 0773 014 683, CID Commercial Crimes Division (Northern Region) on (0242) 703030 or Police General Headquarters on (0242) 703631 or report at any nearest police station. CID Commercial Crimes Division DR35/12/21 and Harare Central CR 113/12/21."