Congo-Kinshasa: UNICEF Condemns Attack on Displacement Camp in Ituri Province, DRC

Families shelter at a church that is being used as a temporary site for internally displaced people in Ituri, Democratic of the Congo.

press release

UNICEF wholeheartedly condemns the latest attack in Ituri province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, in which 15 children are initially reported to have been killed and more than 30 injured. Children are not a target.

“This pitiless atrocity is evidence of the brutal scale of violence in Ituri which preys on already vulnerable children,” said UNICEF DRC Representative Edouard Beigbeder.

The violence – in which more than 50 people are reported to have died – is the latest in a series of attacks and brutal violence targeting displacement camps in Ituri. Children trapped in conflict must be protected now.