Rwanda: Time for APR to Transcend Form to Continental Football

Going 50 league games unbeaten was no fluke, two-time reigning champions APR set an African record and made it to the elite list of eight teams in the world with longest unbeaten run.

The enviable list has Steaua Bucharest of Romania (1986-1989)104 games, Lincoln Red Impulse of Gibraltar (2009-14) 88 games, Sheriff Tiraspol from Moldova (2006-08) 63 games, Levadia Tallinn of Estonia (2008-2009) 61 games, Royale Union Saint-Gillois, Belgium (1933-35) 60 matches, Shirak FK Armenia (1993-95) 59 games and now APR (2019-2022), 50 games.

After the milestone in domestic football, the onus now lies on the army club to also carve a niche for themselves in African club competition as they now have their name stamped in history books of the world's most popular sport.

Certainly, APR have not fared well outside the country since the exploits of Olivier Karekezi, Jimmy Gatete, Eric Nshimiyimana and others almost two decades ago when they reached the semifinals of the prestigious CAF Cup Winners Cup.

In recent years, it has always been the same story as mostly they are knocked out either in the first or second qualifying stage of continental competitions.

In terms of real quality, no team comes near APR in the country. The black-and-white outfit has the resources to acquire top talents such as Yannick Bizimana, Djabel Manishimwe, Lague Byiringiro, Jacques Tuyisenge, and Bosco Ruboneka, and should all be able to compete with the best on the continent.

APR tasted their first league defeat in nearly three years earlier this week, a 1-0 loss at the hands of Mukura. Nonetheless, they still top the table with 31 points and have played one game less.

Almost certainly, APR will feature in a CAF club competition for 2022/2023 season and their main target should be to secure a group stage berth after years of disappointments.

To break the jinx, APR should be ruthless at home by burying teams under an avalanche of goals just as they did during their local 50-game unbeaten streak. This is the first major step to excel in African club competitions.

Nothing is impossible in football, APR can rise to the apex of African football if they make their home a fortress.