Nigeria: How Hoodlums Razed Obasanjo's Mango Farm in Benue, Dash Hopes of 1,000 Workers

Makurdi — They are daring and ruthless. That's the best way to describe the criminal elements who early in the week razed a thriving mechanised mango farm in Howe community in Gwer Local Government Area of Benue State, which belongs to a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a lover of agriculture and foremost promoter of food production in the country.

The hoodlums ran amok and set ablaze the mango farm, which had huge potential for the state, its natives and other Nigerians as far as food security is concerned. Arewa Voice gathered that aside availing the locals of the opportunity of benefiting and owning improved variety of the money-spinning mango species, the people were also benefiting from the expertise of the personnel managing the farm. Besides, the presence of the about three-year-old plantation which sits on a 2,000-hectare arable land, had positively impacted the lives of the people of the area as it provided business opportunities to food vendors, mostly women and youths who were engaged in many aspects of the mango farm operations.

Although there seemed to have been some disagreement over issues of compensation over the land which was initially government-owned, the potential benefits far outweigh such selfish consideration, according to some of the natives, who confided in Arewa Voice. Already, at the inception of the farm project, the former president had promised to employ no fewer than 1000 natives of Benue State when the farm begins full production, a promise now threatened with the unexpected burning of the flourishing mango farm.

The Gwer Local Government Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Ortserga, who was the first to raise the alarm after the incident blamed the arson on sabotage by hoodlums. "The fire on the farm was started at about 2.00pm on Saturday by hoodlums, and nearly half of it is gone. It was clearly an act of sabotage. It was strange that there was fire outbreak in the farm because the farm was properly safeguarded. After the incident, we summoned a meeting of stakeholders and leaders over the matter to fish out the perpetrators and by the grace of God we have already apprehended four persons and investigation is still ongoing to fish out more culprits."

Manager of the farm, Zubello Mohamed, who said he was away on an assignment outside the farm when the arsonists visited, blamed the incident on mischief-makers. He disclosed that some mischievous persons had before the incident made demands for compensation for the portion of land, explaining that he had on several occasions prevented attempts to raze the farm, especially during dry season.

But giving an insight into how the farm was established in the community, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resource, Dr. Kester Kyenge, who was represented by his Director of Agriculture Services, Mr. Thomas Unongo, explained that the razed farm was part of the Land Development Sites established across the state in the '80s by the administration of the late Aper Aku.

The commissioner said: "No initial compensation was paid to the locals but government had an understanding with the benefiting communities that the land would be developed for the benefit of the farmers and whosoever wants to invest in agriculture for the overall benefit of the communities and the state. Obasanjo Farms is one of the investors which approached us for land in Howe and Naka and the government and the communities agreed that the land should be leased to the company for 25 years on the payment of a token sum with the understanding that it would boost economic development and empower the people.

"In fact, as I am talking to you, the manager of the burnt farm, which is about 2,000 hectares, is from Gwer LGA. Ninety five per cent of the workforce is from that place; there are hundreds of women in the communities who cook for the farm workers. Businesses are going on in the area because of the location of the farm. So, the incident is surprising to us because the former President was working there with the intention of handing over the plantation to the people at the end of his lease agreement.

"Though no compensation was paid, there was an understanding to support the community to develop their place; and every segment in the local government, including the youths, women, farmers were all taken care of. It is rather unfortunate that they razed the farm in the middle of its growing stage despite its huge promises for the communities and their people."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, expressed sadness and disappointment over the incident and ordered an investigation into the matter. He also directed the Benue State Police Commissioner to arrest for prosecution anyone found culpable. The governor insisted that no act of sabotage would be tolerated, saying that his government had a deliberate policy to encourage local and foreign investors, especially in the agricultural sector.

While urging security operatives to do everything possible to get to the root of the matter, the governor said it was the height of irresponsibility for anyone to think of setting the farm ablaze at a time when they should be thinking of how to increase food production to boost food security and economic development. "Obasanjo as a former president is a statesman and needs to be accorded his due respect anywhere in Nigeria and Benue State cannot be an exception," Governor Ortom said.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA