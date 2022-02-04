Malawi: New Entertainment Venue Yazi-Yazi Park Lights Live Concerts Fire in Lilongwe

A new fit-for-purpose venue, for live music concerts has become a household name as it has ignited the attention of many revellers and fun-seekers.

In fact, the place, has fast become a cocoon for entertainment in the Capital City, Lilongwe.

The venue is called Yazi-Yazi Park and was formerly known as Kabwabwa Lodge, located in heavily-populated Area 25A.

The Yaziyazi park is being run by renowned entertainment gurus, Lawrence Nyorongo and Wachipeta Mkandawire.

Nyirongo also runs Hill-Side Lodge situated at Mponela Trading Centre in Dowa, while his partner, Mkandawire is the brain behind the popular Hangout Festival, an annual feast of entertainment, which brings together both local and interactional acts, usually along the shores of Lake Malawi.

Yazi-Yazi Park, which offers live music every Friday and Sunday.

The live music is played by Six Solid Band as a resident band at the spacious venue.

The venue was officially opened on December 1, 2021 but within a space of two months, it has already hosted a horde of both local and international artists, back-to-back.

Chileka-based reggae giants, Black Missionaries Band have already performed twice at the venue and they last performed on December 31, 2021.

The same applies to 'Soldier' Lucius Banda and Zembani, Skeffa Chimoto and his Real Sounds Band, Lulu and his Mathumela Band who have all performed twice at the venue.

Symon and Kendall backed by the duo's Zivile band have also recently performed twice at Yaz-Yazi Park.

Early January, Zambia's General Kanene also performed at the venue before an ecstatic crowd of fan-seeking enthusiasts.He was also backed by Six Solid Band.

Last Sunday, Nepman, whose real name is Napier Longwe, also invaded the same venue and his songs were also backed by Six Solid Band.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, co-owner Nyirongo said: "We offer live band by our resident band every Friday and Sunday and our customers can enjoy cold beverages while seated under bamboo trees which offer natural fresh air.

"We have our waitresses who will diligently serve you all our customers, wherever you are sitting inside or outside the park."

Quizzed on what the Park is promising customers ahead, Nyirongo said the venue has lined-up a number of activities including bringing more international artists.

He added: "We are also thinking of opening a night club with beautiful setting within Yazi-Yazi Park premises and also soon football fans will start watching games on a big screen."

During the December show, Black Missionaries band's front-man Anjiru Fumulani also heaped a lot of praises for the venue, describing it one of the greatest places for live performances in Lilongwe, in recent times.

He said: "We are in love with this place and it will be our second home here in Lilongwe."

Mablacks, as they are fondly called, alongside Antony Makondetsa, are also set to make a third invasion of the same venue on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

One of the fan seekers, Limbani Mulolo, a resident from Area 25 said in an interview during Nepman performance that the opening of Yazi-Yazi Park has attracted the attention of a lot of people from the vicinity, who are thronging the venue each passing day.

The country's biggest reggae music giants, the Black Missionaries band are scheduled to play at Yazi-Yazi this weekend.