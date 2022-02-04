Malawi: Chakwera Arrives in Addis Ababa

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Ethiopia where he will attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union.

His departure at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Thursday afternoon attracted people's attention as he bid farewell to Vice President Saulos Chilima whom social media and mainstream media had been reporting that he was not in talking terms with the President.

However, both Chakwera and Chilima's body language at the airport showed that all was well in Tonse Alliance.

Chilima has symbolically taken over as acting President as Chakwera is away.

Upon arrival at Addis Ababa International Airport, Chakwera was welcomed by top Ethiopian government officials as well as Malawi's Foreign Affairs Minister Nancy Tembo and Malawi's Ambassador to Ethiopia Charles Msosa, among others.

Among some issues, the AU meeting will tackle health, climate change, peace and security.

Meanwhile, MBC reports that African Union Executive Council which comprise Foreign Affairs Ministers from the continent, has resolved to start manufacturing COVID 19 vaccine to combat the global health pandemic.

The council made the consensus at its two-day Ordinary Session which has ended at AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Malawi Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo has told MBC that the decision will be endorsed by African leaders at its 35th Ordinary Session starting Friday.

Tembo says all delegates expressed worry that the pandemic has halted the economic development of their countries hence the need to manufacture vaccines to ensure the population is vaccinated to reduce the risks associated with the pandemic.