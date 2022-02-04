Malawi: Ministry of Health Under Fire for Covid-19 Vaccination to Children Without Consent

4 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Some human rights organisations are making scathing attacks on ministry of Health personnel whom they accuse of administering Covid-19 vaccine to children without consent from their parents.

Human Rights Advocate Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) say the health personnel should stop this forthwith.

Sylvester Namiwa, Executive Director for CDEDI, said in the wake of the allegations, there is an exposition of no respect for human rights and consent.

He said this is because children under the age of 18 cannot make informed decisions and said parents need to be involved.

This comes barely a day after minister of health Khumbize Chiponda launched the second phase of Covid-19 vaccine express program where she said government is impressed with the turnout of children in receiving the jab.

However, Adrian Chikumbe, spokesperson for the ministry of health, has downplayed the accusations saying the children are supposed to present written consents before receiving the jab.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X