Malawi: Ministry of Health Under Fire for Covid-19 Vaccination to Children Without Consent

Some human rights organisations are making scathing attacks on ministry of Health personnel whom they accuse of administering Covid-19 vaccine to children without consent from their parents.

Human Rights Advocate Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) say the health personnel should stop this forthwith.

Sylvester Namiwa, Executive Director for CDEDI, said in the wake of the allegations, there is an exposition of no respect for human rights and consent.

He said this is because children under the age of 18 cannot make informed decisions and said parents need to be involved.

This comes barely a day after minister of health Khumbize Chiponda launched the second phase of Covid-19 vaccine express program where she said government is impressed with the turnout of children in receiving the jab.

However, Adrian Chikumbe, spokesperson for the ministry of health, has downplayed the accusations saying the children are supposed to present written consents before receiving the jab.