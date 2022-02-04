Rwanda: Return to Rayon Was an 'Easy Decision' - Pierrot Kwizera

Midfielder Pierrot Kwizera completed an emotional return to Rayon Sports last Friday, and has said his return to the club was an easy decision to make.

Kwizera, 30, he wrote his name into folklore during his first spell between 2015 and 2018. He inspired the Blues to the 2016 Peace Cup, the 2016/17 league title, and helped them reach the quarter-finals of the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup.

It was the first time for a Rwanda side to reach the last eight of a continental club competition.

"I am happy to be back at Rayon Sports. I look forward to giving my best to help the team challenge for trophies," said Kwizera.

He continued: "I hope I can help the team improve and be at the level we used to. It is always good to be back home, it was an easy decision to make when the opportunity to return to Rayon arose. I am here to win."

It is reported that Kwizera signed for Rwf11 million, and will earn Rwf1 million in monthly salary, on top of match bonuses and other allowances.

The Burundi international, who was named the best player of the year for 2015/16 season, has been playing for AS Kigali for the last two years. He had featured for Al Orouba, in Oman, the previous season.

Rayon also re-signed former players Kevin Ishimwe and Christophe Bukuru this week.