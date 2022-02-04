South Africa: SA Museum to Preserve Hip-Hop Culture

4 February 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has launched the South African Hip-Hop Museum, with the intention to preserve the hip-hop culture.

The museum was launched in partnership with the Ritual Media Group, Museum Africa and the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on Thursday at the Museum Africa, Newtown Precinct in Johannesburg.

"The newly refurbished state of the art facility will also serve as a museum and enabling environment to drive education and empowerment through workshops, film editing, and music recording services provided to the creatives," the Minister said.

Situated inside Museum Africa, the first phase of the South African Hip Hop Museum was launched in 2019 with the aim of preserving, protecting, and promoting SA hip-hop history as well as to inspire young and emerging hip-hop enthusiasts.

The Minister was accompanied by Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mbali Hlophe, founder of Ritual Media Group, Osmic Menoe as well as local Hip Hop legends and pioneers.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X