Rwanda: IGP Munyuza Visits Western Region Police Unit

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, on Thursday, Febuary 3, visited the Western Region Police Unit where he thanked Police officers for the work done but challenged them to ensure steadfast professional improvements in their policing and security duties.

While addressing Police officers at the RPU-West headquarters in Gisenyi, Rubavu District, where he was received by the regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edmond Kalisa; IGP Munyuza reiterated that international reports rating Rwanda among the safety countries should equally be a striking force to double the efforts to ensure sustainable safety and security of people living in Rwanda and their property.

"The safety of the people and their property is the responsibility of the police and it must be done professionally," IGP Munyuza said.

"Rwanda has its commendable reputation on the continent and beyond in matters of security. However, it does not give us any room to be lulled into the spirit of thinking that all is now right; instead, we have to keep improving our operational strategies," he added.

The Police Chief reminded the officers to be defined by quality services, avoid malpractices like corruption and other criminal or unprofessional practices, which affect the national security and development, and tarnish the image of RNP.

"Do not undermine security issues raised by the people or to treat them with contempt. Be characterized by moral values, respect, team work and make sure that your efforts impact on the lives of the people and contribute to national security and development," IGP Munyuza emphasized.

He further urged them to be defined by empathy, patience, discipline and to work closely with communities to understand and support them in their human security and development activities.