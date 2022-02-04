Tanzania: Minister Decries Corruption, Empathy in Enforcing Traffic Rules

CORRUPTION and empathy remain the major impediments of effective enforcement of traffic rules and regulations in Zanzibar, Works, Communications and Transport Minister, Rahma Kassim Ali, charged here yesterday.

"We have good rules and regulations that govern the uses of our roads in particular but their enforcement remains weak due to corruption and empathy in the society," Minister Rahma said while opening a one-day stakeholders' meeting.

She decried high rate of disregard to traffic regulations, citing motorcycle drivers--bodaboda--for blame: "Just on Monday I met a bodaboda carrying five people--imagine, five people on a single motorcycle!"

The minister further said there are many irregularities even in the issuance of driving licences, charging that, "There are individuals who possess driving licences and yet they can't even move a car."

Responding to the police force's request to have signs on the road, the minister said her ministry has already surveyed all roads, noting that the signage will start with notorious spots for accidents.

Zanzibar Police Commissioner's Representative Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Heriyangu Khamis, in her briefing to the minister, decried lack of safety signs as one of the serious challenges in enforcement of the laws.

"Overspeeding remains a serious problem on our roads but sometimes it becomes difficult to make strong cases against the offenders in courts due to lack of evidence of the required speed," SACP Heriyangu complained.

She further proposed legal reforms to make the law more deterrent, arguing that some of the current laws are too lenient to frighten traffic offenders. SACP Heriyangu cited the 2,000/- penalty for driving a motor vehicle without an insurance cover as peanut.

Traffic Police Commander SACP Wilbroad Mutafungwa called for road users to observe the traffic rules and regulations, saying majority of the accidents on the roads were a result of disrespect to the rules.

He said over-speeding and reckless overtaking were the main source of many head-on collisions, which claims hundreds of innocent lives. "The traffic police force is determined to restore safety on our roads but we need the collaboration of all stakeholders to achieve zero accident," said Commander Mutafungwa.

Passenger Defenders Association--CHAKUA--Chairman Hassan Mchanjama decried indiscriminate charging of fares in marine transport, arguing for indicative prices as it's with road transport.

He said the association has already written the industry regulator--Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC), which has pledged to convene a stakeholders' meeting soon to deliberate on the issue.

Mr Mchanjama said CHAKUA is determined to defend the rights of passengers in railway, road and marine transport through public awareness campaigns and lobbying to the regulatory authorities.

In attendance at yesterday's meeting were all transport stakeholders in land and marine services, including regulators, the police and transporters.