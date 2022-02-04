Tanzania: Samia to Grace CCM Anniversary Fete

ALL is set for grand celebration of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 45th anniversary in Musoma, Mara region tomorrow.

President Samia Sululu Hassan who is CCM chairperson is expected to arrive in Mara today to grace the climax of week-long party celebrations dotted with various activities.

Some top officials from the ruling party including, Secretary GeneralMr Daniel Chongolo are already in the region for the grand fete expected to attract hundreds of delegates across the country.

Authorities in Mara region have said that all necessary preparations have been completed, and they are well organised to host the grand event beyond visitors' expectations.

In his press briefing early this week, Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Ally Hapi said security and all necessary services to all visitors have been given top priority.

"We are well prepared and security is guaranteed as our region hosts a large number of visitors ", the regional commissioner told journalists in his office.

Mr Hapi appealed to citizens of Mara region to turn up in large numbers during the celebration and in all places, where President Samia will visit to inaugurate projects as well as addressing various rallies.

In the course, service providers including hotels, restaurants and transporters in Musoma municipality have been asked to operate for 24 hours to ensure the patrons are served well.

"We want to make sure that people have access to important services even in midnight," Mr Hapi said.

Equally, the RC noted that after the CCM celebrations, President Samia will on February 6-7 (Sunday and Monday) visit and inspect various development projects worth 126bn/- and address also residents in various areas in Musoma Municipal, Butiama, Musoma rural and Bunda .

Among other projects, in which President Samia will lay foundation stones wil include water projects of Mugango-Kiabakari-Butiama and Bunda.

The government has investment billions of shillings in water projects that will help thousands of citizens to have access to safe and clean water from Lake Victoria.

While in the region, the President is also expected to visit the grave of father of the Nation the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere in Butiama.

Inaugurating the week long celebrations of CCM birthday on Saturday, the party's National Vice Chairperson, Dr Ali Mohammed Shein highlighted great achievements recorded more than four decades ago.

"The success includes admirable changes in both Zanzibar and Mainland. People remain faithful to CCM," Dr Shen said at the Mwehe grounds in Makunduchi, Unguja South region, where many enthusiastic fans and party members, including leaders turned up to attend the colourful inauguration ceremony.

He said in the past 45 years, significant progress has been made in the country, including development of infrastructure, education, health services, construction of urban and rural roads among others, arguing that CCM is still acceptable, credible and will continue to hold on to power due to public trust.

Dr Shein, who was the seventh phase President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, said CCM is a strong party, unwavering and implementing its promises in practice with the aim of achieving development for all citizens regardless of race, colour, gender and education status.

"This party is very strong, it has managed to withstand many challenges and achieved great success, especially in leading Tanzania," he said.