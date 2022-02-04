Tanzania: Tanapa Signs 15bn/ - Deal With Two Firms to Improve Services

TANZANIA National Parks Authority (TANAPA) has entered into an agreement of more than 15bn / - with Al Mansour Auto EA Tanzania Ltd and Hughes Agricultural Tanzania Ltd companies for purchases of vehicles and machineries.

The signing of the agreement took place recently at TANAPA Headquarters in Arusha, between the two firms and the TANAPA Conservation Commissioner, William Mwakilema, disclosing that the two firms had won the tender to supply vehicles and equipment for the authority.

"The funds set for the purchase of the vehicles and machineries in the agreement aim atimproving infrastructure in the national parks in our country," said Commissioner Mwakilema.

He also added that the agreement was part of the implementation of the project to improve natural resource management and promote nature-based tourism in Southern Tanzania (REGROW) that is run under a concessional loan from the World Bank.

According to TANAPA, the national parks that will benefit from the agreement signed are Ruaha, Mikumi, Udzungwa and Nyerere.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Commissioner Mwakilema urged the firms that won the tender to complete all procedures required as soon as possible, in accordance with their contracts in order to facilitate timely access to the equipment and vehicles.

Furthermore the commissioner commended the government for its efforts in ensuring the country's tourism infrastructure are strengthened to enable more tourists to have easy access to tourist attractions in the country.

In addition, he thanked the World Bank for funding the REGROW project that aims to develope tourism activities in the Southern Circuit.

"The availability of these facilities will enable the targeted national parks to be in good position to develop conservation activities as well as strengthen tourism infrastructure and ultimately fulfill the government's goal of ensuring all reserves contributes to the economy of our country through tourism," Mwakilema said.

Earlier, announcing the agreement, REGROW Project Coordinator from TANAPA, Senior Assistant Commissioner, Betrita Lyimo disclosed that the number of vehicles and machineries to be purchased is 44, includingfive water bowser, two fuel bowsers, 17 tipper dump trucks, five concrete mixers, two loadersand trailers, three expedition trucks, five mobile workshops, four cinema vans and a minibuses.

Others are seven tractors, six mower tractor machines, eight water bowser tractors, and nine tractor trailers (of fivetonnes).

Commissioner Betrita added that the major areas to be covered are rehabilitation of approximately 2,050 kilometres of road reserves, construction of staff buildings, construction and rehabilitation of 14 existing airports in the respective areas, as well as maintenance of machineries and vehicles.