Tanzania: Ministry to Construct One-Stop Centre for Nyerere's Life Events

AS part of commemorating the 100th birthday of the Founding Father of the Nation, the late MwalimuJulius Nyerere, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has launched a programme called 'Mwl Nyerere@100' that will document, conserve and promote MwalimuNyerere's life events for heritage tourism.

Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Damas Ndumbaro, officiated the launching of the programme here, stating that the 10-year programme,will be implemented jointly by stakeholders and is aimed at collecting MwalimuNyerere's life events since he was born and keep them under one roof.

"There are a lot of things Nyerere did but they are scattered, so we call upon individuals who have records of Nyerere's works or activities to bring them to us for documenting and conserving for tourism purpose," Dr Ndumbaro stated.

He said the programme would market and develop Nyerere's heritage resources for the benefit of the current and future generations in order to boost tourism.

"The climax of events to commemorate the 100th birthday will be on April 13 this year in Butiama district, Mara region, the aim is to cherish and celebrate his contributions in various areas," he said.

The minister mentioned some of activities to be done during the commemoration as including stakeholders' meetings, long distance races, charity walks, exhibitions and launching of the logo for the 'Mwalimu@100 programme'.

"We call upon fine artists to bring their works for the logo competition," he said.

He added that if the programme will be efficiently implemented and supervised it would contribute to marketing the country through Nyerere's life events.

During 10 years of implementation of the programme, the ministry targets to achieve, among others, marketing the country, building a centre for collection and documenting live events of MwalimuNyerere and other liberation struggle frontiers.

"With this programme, Nyerere's life events will be known to many Tanzanians, particularly the youth," Dr Ndumbaro said.

The programme would also promote areas associated withNyerere's life and it is part of implementation of the CCM's Election Manifesto.