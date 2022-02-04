South Africa: Premier Among the First to Be Counted in Limpopo

Limpopo Premier, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, was amongst the first to be counted in Census 2022 within a 24-hour period in the province.

This as Census 2022 got underway across the country on Thursday.

Statistics South Africa visited Premier Mathabatha at his home in Tooseng village, Ga-Mphahlele on Thursday to participate in the nationwide census drive to count the population of South Africa.

After completing the required census questionnaire, Premier Mathabatha indicated that the process was smooth, as it did not take long for him and the Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) field worker to go through the questionnaire.

"This exercise is very important and necessary for all citizens to partake in. It is seamless, helps government to plan properly to improve livelihoods of communities.

"Data collected here will indicate the level of living conditions of communities. This exercise helps law makers and leaders from all spheres of government to come up with plans of action or what type of spatial development is needed for a specific area as opposed to a blanked approach to development," said the Premier.

Stats SA Limpopo Executive Manager, Nthambeleni Mukwevho, led the team of field workers to the Premier's household.

Mukwevho said that each person within the borders of the Republic has to be counted, from the President to the homeless and those on the move.

"Today, we are here for your household. We shall handle this information in line with Statistics Act 6 of 1999 which provides that information that we gather is confidential," Mukwevho explained to the Premier.

One of the matters that Mukwevho highlighted was that they are using the month-long activity to give local people an opportunity to get temporary jobs like such as working as an enumerators.

Field worker, Kabelo Mphahlele, who assisted Premier Mathabatha to answer the questionnaire, is a resident of Tooseng.

The Premier commended Stats SA for employing local people as field workers.