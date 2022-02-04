South Africa: Parliament Urges Public to Participate in Census 2022

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration would like to encourage all members of the public across South Africa to effectively participate in the Census 2022. Stats SA is currently conducting the nationwide population and housing census, which takes place between 3-28 February 2022.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Tyotyo James, has reiterated the importance of members of the public participating in the census because "the 2022 Census information will allow Government to accurately plan and allocate resources based on evidence-based reliable statistics. By completing the census questionnaire, government will ensure that every community, national, provincial and local government has the information needed to plan services that support employment, schools, public transportation and hospitals".

The process will be much quicker this time around, since Stats SA is for the first time since democracy embarking on a digital census where at least 165 000 fieldworkers are deployed across the country to count everyone within the borders of South Africa.