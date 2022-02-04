South Africa: Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha Gets Counted

press release

Limpopo Province Premier, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, is amongst the first to be counted for Census 2022 within a 24 hour period in Limpopo. Statistics South Africa (STATSSA) visited Premier Mathabatha at his home in Tooseng village, Ga-Mphahlele, on Thursday 03 February 2022 to actively participate in the nation-wide census drive to count the population of South Africa.

After completing the required census questionnaire, Premier Mathabatha indicated that the process was smooth as it did not take long for him and the field worker to go through the questionnaire.

"This exercise is very important and necessary for all citizens to partake in. It is seamless, helps government to plan properly to improve livelihoods of communities. Data collected here will indicate the level of living conditions of communities. This exercise helps law makers and leaders from all spheres of government to come up with plan of action or what type of spatial development is needed for a specific area as opposed to a blanked approach to development," said Premier Mathabatha.

STATSSA Limpopo Executive Manager, Mr Nthambeleni Mukwevho, led the team of field workers to the Premier's household. Mukwevho said that each and every person within the boarders of the Republic has to be counted from President to the homeless and those in the move.

"Today, we are here for your household. We shall handle this information in line with Statistics Act 6 of 1999 which provides that information that we gather is confidential", Mukwevho explained to the Premier.

One of the matter that Mukwevho highlighted was that they are using the month-long activity to give local people an opportunity to get temporary jobs like being field workers or enumerators. The field worker, Kabelo Mphahlele, who assisted Premier Mathabatha to answer the questionnaire is a resident of Tooseng. Premier Mathabatha commended Stats SA for employing local people as field workers.

Census 2022 continues until 03 March 2022. #GetCounted!