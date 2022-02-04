South Africa: Parliament Shortlists Candidate for Post of Public Service Commissioner

3 February 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Sub-committee shortlists candidate for post of Public Service Commissioner

On 26 January 2022, the Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration continued with the process of shortlisting candidates for the Commissioner of the Public Service Commission, as mandated by section 196 (10), which states that "a commissioner is appointed for a term of five years, which is renewable for one additional term".

As such, the Sub-Committee agreed to include Dr Bruno Luthuli as one of the shortlisted candidates to be interviewed on 17 and 18 February 2022 in Parliament. Members of the public are therefore encouraged to send their comments on all 17 shortlisted candidates by 11 February 2022 to the Committee Secretary, Mr Masixole Zibeko via emailmzibeko@parliament.gov.za.

