Uganda: DR Congo-Uganda Business Forum to Enhance Opportunities, Partnerships

The organisers of 2022 edition of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Uganda Business Forum have said the joint forum will enhance opportunities and partnerships for inclusive and sustainable development between the two nations.

The event organised by the DRC-Uganda Business Association (DUBA) on behalf of Uganda and DRC's public and private sector entities will begin on February 25 and end two days later.

The joint forum, which was launched in November 2019, will be conducted under the theme: "Deepening Bilateral Trade, Partnerships, Knowledge Transfer for Mutual Peace and Prosperity."

While aspects of trade and markets to the DRC is what many businesses in Uganda could be looking for, the organisers explained that there is optimism on bilateral capacitation and knowledge transfer.

The two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations; which is evidenced by established cooperation frameworks including the joint permanent commission, joint security operations and many other bilateral understandings which have enabled the two states to achieve common goals and objectives.

To harness this potential, the two countries have continued to work out mechanisms for mutual development including joint infrastructure projects, joint security patrols, one stop border posts among others.

"The bilateral infrastructure development agreements alongside joint security operations shall secure the volatile areas so that the DRC's Sustainable Economic Development may be realised," the statement from DUBA read in part.

The forum looks to promote the existing structures of formal bilateral trade, markets, partnerships, knowledge transfer for mutual peace and prosperity between the two countries

The forum will offer numerous opportunities to the business community of both countries, and these will among others include; networking and linkages, inclusive of visits to local businesses in Kinshasa and follow ups in other areas of interest in the DRC and trade facilitations.