Uganda: Transporters Yet to See Benefits of the Re-Opening of Uganda, Rwanda Border

By Rebeccah Ruzindana

Transport operators between Uganda and Rwanda say they may be forced to increase fares due to the increase in the price of fuel.

The development comes days after the Uganda-Rwanda Gatuna border was re-opened, a move that had raised hopes that business would resume smoothly between the two countries.

But in interview with The Nile Post, the operators said three years of the border closure coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic had affected their businesses.

Kassim Kiwanuka, a manager with Trinity Bus Service which plies the Uganda-Rwanda route said their service shad not resumed because they are still waiting for official communication from the authorities in Kigali and Kampala.

Kiwanuka said before the closure they used to make an average of nine trips per day from Uganda to Rwanda but this may not be possible.

Rwanda officials said on Monday that while the border had been reopened, they are currently allowing in only essential travellers such as business people and nationals with Rwanda national IDs.

They also said travellers must be tested for Covid-19 or must have a vaccination certificate. These restrictions created confusion for a number of travellers from Uganda on January 31 who were stopped from entering Rwanda.

Vincent Muzungu, a manager with Jaguar, another bus service told us that these restrictions are affecting their business. He said the $30 charged for a Covid-19 test could be a hindrance to some travellers.

"The communication we are getting is confusing, as people travel, they are again meeting restrictions. We do not know whether it is partially opened, restricted to cargo or there are categories of essential and non-essential travellers," Muzungu said.