Kenya: Two Suspects Impersonating EACC Officials Arrested in Nairobi

4 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police have arrested two suspects masquerading as officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the two were arrested as they stormed into the office of an unsuspecting Kenyan purporting to be investigating a land fraud case.

The two were arrested after they entered the WanderJoy Party headquarters along Kiambu road and began harassing its proprietor demanding for a bribe to allegedly go slow on a land fraud case against him.

Police say that they were driving two top of the range vehicles fitted with strobe lights and well-built men hanging on to the vehicles' doors.

X