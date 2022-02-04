Kenya: 21 Year Old Wins Isuzu Truck in Ongoing Shell Promotion

Twenty-year-old Wincate Wawira Mwaniki, a businesswoman and a mother of one from Muthatari center in Embu is the winner of the brand-new Isuzu NMR Truck in the ongoing JAZA RAHA NA SHELL, SHINDA NYUMBA promotion.

The Isuzu NMR Truck is valued at Shs four Million.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Shell Embu service station, an overjoyed Wawira said," I am very delighted to win the Isuzu NMR, I did not expect to be the winner. I am really grateful to Shell for giving me the opportunity to make my dreams come true." Wawira who is also a small-scale farmer plans to use the truck to venture into farm produce transportation.

Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director Peter Murungi said the truck will go a long way in improving and enhancing her business.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate Mwaniki for being the lucky winner of this powerful vehicle, the Isuzu NMR Truck The promotion is a way of giving back to our customers and boosting their business plans and income. All we can say is thank you for patronizing Shell service stations." He closed by urging customers to continue participating in the promotion as they stand a chance to win the grand prize of a three-bedroomed house.

Rose Mombo the sales manager, Corporate, Aid, and Development Isuzu East Africa thanked Vivo Energy Kenya for according Isuzu East Africa the opportunity of being their logistical provider. She also assured the winner that she has the full support of Isuzu East Africa on after-sales service. Every customer matters. Isuzu is here to support all the way.

The National Consumer Campaign, which kicked off on 12th November 2021, has seen consumers win daily and weekly prizes.

To participate, consumers will receive a scratch card to reveal an alphanumeric code upon purchasing Shell Fuels or Shell Lubricants.

The Consumers will then dial *384*300#, text the code to follow the prompts, and input the code. Consumers will be notified of their entry to the promotion.