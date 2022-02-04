Kenya to Set AU Peace and Security Council Agenda in February

The Leadership
(file photo).
4 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya is set to formulate the agenda of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) for the month of February as it takes over the leadership of the Council for the month-long period.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to present the AU PSC agenda during the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union to be held from 5th to 6th February, 2022.

Kenya was re-elected to the council which sits fifteen AU Members States in February 2019 during the 34th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The country garnered 37 votes in a contest with Ethiopia and Sudan securing a three-year term beginning in April 2019.

The council is established under Article 7 of the AU Protocol with the core mandate of prevention of conflicts that may lead to crimes against humanity, and undertaking peace-making, peace-building and peace-support missions.

Under Article 8 of the PSC protocol, members of the organ require to marshal a two-thirds majority to make binding decisions where consensus cannot be reached.

The council has prioritized efforts in the fight against terrorism while rallying continent-wide support to address the influx of Foreign Terrorist Fighters (FTFs).

It also lobbies for support to build the capacities of AU Member States to enable them deal with the challenge of terrorism.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X